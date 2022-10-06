KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport’s annual bulk leaf collection service will begin next week.

Leaf collection will start on Oct. 10 and continue through Jan. 13.

The city encourages residents to:

Place leaves within 8 ft. of the edge of the street but not in the street.

Not block storm drains or neighbors’ driveways with piles of leaves.

Make sure leaf piles remain accessible by not parking vehicles on top or beside the leaves.

Take care not to include rocks, sticks or other debris in the pile. Such items would damage the large vacuums used for collection.

Residents who bag their leaves should place them with their yard waste. The bagged leaves will be picked up on trash day.

According to the city, there are no set times for leaf collection and the time frame for service can run from as short as a week to as long as three weeks during peak season. However, the city is divided into six zones and each will be serviced at least nine times before leaf collection ends.

Kingsport’s annual leaf collection service usually rakes in between 1,800 and 2,000 tons of leaves each year, which are taken to the city’s landfill for composting. The composted material is used for city projects and sold to the public.

Residents can call the Leaf Line at 423-224-2429 to find out where the leaf collection trucks are working each day.