Kingsport leaders not commenting on Ballad Health protest ahead of January court hearing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – All eyes were on the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its December meeting, after four Ballad Health protesters were cited for violating a new city ordinance.

It’s a near-full room at the Kingsport BMA meeting tonight at Kingsport Town Hall. The first meeting since the body approved a city ordinance that affects Ballad Health protestors at Holston Valley Medical Center @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/N0hRCXjQlS — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 17, 2019

The issue was not on the BMA agenda Tuesday night. But after the meeting, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull told News Channel 11 that he expects the Ballad Health protesters to use obtained emails in the court proceedings on January 8, 2020.

PREVIOUS STORY: Experts say ordinance might violate First Amendment rights of Ballad protesters

“I really can’t comment on pending legal action, that’s the policy of the city, it’s a longstanding policy, and the judge will hear this case on the 8th of January of this coming year,” he said.

As previously reported, e-mails obtained by News Channel 11 suggest business leaders pushed for the ordinance that threatens to disband the Ballad Health protest on West Ravine Road outside Holston Valley Medical Center.

PREVIOUS STORY: Business leaders pushed for structure ordinance impacting Ballad protesters, e-mails reveal

He added that he could not comment on the content of the emails, saying “it’s all, I presume, items that the other side will present in the case, I don’t know, that’s up to them.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Protesters outside of Holston Valley Medical Center cited by City of Kingsport for violating new ordinance

During the public comment section of the meeting, protest leader Dani Cook implored those members who wrote and sent emails particularly about her, framing her as an “evil woman,” resign from their posts.

The BMA is set to meet again on January 7, the day before the court hearing on the Ballad protest citations.