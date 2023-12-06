KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders are weighing whether to add another district to the city’s official list of “historic” areas.

Leaders with the Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) approached the city in October to request that the city apply a historic district zoning overlay to the 100 and 200 blocks of Broad Street.

“We have some beautiful buildings in those two blocks of downtown Kingsport,” DKA Senior Director Robin Cleary told News Channel 11. “At the core of what we’re trying to do, is to make sure that we are preserving our history, our culture.”

Many of the buildings in those two blocks of Broad St. are approaching 100 years old, Cleary said, giving them a similarity with one of the city’s existing historic districts along Main Street.

“This is pretty much just mirroring what already exists for the Main Street corridor,” said Cleary.

If approved, the city’s historic design guidelines, written in 2019, would apply only to exterior renovations along the Broad Street corridor.

“There is no mandate that this goes into place and you have to improve your buildings,” Assistant City Manager Jessica Harmon told News Channel 11.

Since city leaders would have to adopt the proposal, they’re keeping in mind the fact that property owners would have to carry the burden of compliance, and said they’re working to keep the requirements as minimal as possible.

“Many of the requirements that you’ll find in our guidelines are already requirements that are in our downtown district right now,” Harmon said. “We tried to build off of things that weren’t necessarily, you know, over and above.”

If past experience is a guide, Harmon said a historic overlay likely wouldn’t overburden property owners taking on renovations.

“We’ve never come across a project on Main Street where the historic district has been a challenge to overcome,” Harmon said. “People have been able to do what they want, and it’s really been a benefit for them from that business owner perspective.”

Aside from helping to maintain the historic look of downtown buildings, the historic zoning rules would add a “demolition by neglect” ordinance, applying to historic districts.

City guidelines define demolition by neglect as “the destruction of a building or structure through abandonment or lack of maintenance.”

Harmon said demolition by neglect would give the city lenience to intervene earlier in dilapidation cases to prevent demolition. Harmon said this aims to keep historic buildings in good shape and standing.

“We have a demolition by neglect committee that can look at those things and require those improvements by an owner,” Harmon said. “Should they not do that, the city has the ability to step in and do that and a place to lien on the property.”

Harmon said the next step in the process of adopting the regulations is collecting feedback from the public. A public meeting on the matter is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.