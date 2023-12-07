KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport officials cut the ribbon on the Model City’s newest park Thursday.

“This is called Riverbend Park,” said Kitty Frazier, manager of Kingsport Parks and Recreation. “It is located on 22 acres of property that was donated to us, and it follows along the South Fork of the Holston River. It is a new addition to the Kingsport city park system, and we’re excited to be able to open it today.”

The park features a walking trail, a fishing pier and views of the South Fork Holston River. The project began in 2022. Public parking is at the dead end of Wesley Road, off of Fort Henry Drive.

Photo: WJHL

“The neighborhoods are extremely excited about this, especially the ones that live close by,” Frazier said. “We don’t have any neighborhood parks close to the east side of town. This will be our first one to be able to provide those services close to home, and we’ve got a walking trail in an area that people can access easily. Just to come out after work, come on the weekends, whatever. It’ll be easy to get to and I think very available for people.”

Frazier said the city has future plans for Riverbend Park that could include boardwalks, art installations, playgrounds and additional parking.