Kingsport leaders break ground on Miracle Field complex

by: News Channel 11 Staff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport city leaders broke ground on a long-awaited project Thursday morning.

Work will soon begin to create Kingsport’s own Miracle Field, a place where children and adults with special needs can come together and enjoy the game of baseball.

The new facility will be located at Brickyard park and a special rubberized field will allow children and adults of all abilities to play baseball.

This complex will also feature an all-accessible playground.

The closest Miracle Fields to our region can be found in Chattanooga and Roanoke. 

