Kingsport leaders break ground on Miracle Field complex

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport city leaders broke ground on a long-awaited project Thursday morning.

Work will soon begin to create Kingsport’s own Miracle Field, a place where children and adults with special needs can come together and enjoy the game of baseball.

Today was the day! City leaders and donors officially broke ground on the Miracle League Field at Brickyard Park in Kingsport. Look for more details on https://t.co/SOtldjtvrS later pic.twitter.com/ZfLA3CP2SF — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) October 3, 2019

The new facility will be located at Brickyard park and a special rubberized field will allow children and adults of all abilities to play baseball.

This complex will also feature an all-accessible playground.

The closest Miracle Fields to our region can be found in Chattanooga and Roanoke.

For more information, go to Visit Kingsport’s website.