Kingsport leaders break ground on Miracle Field complex

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport city leaders broke ground on a long-awaited project Thursday morning.
Work will soon begin to create Kingsport’s own Miracle Field, a place where children and adults with special needs can come together and enjoy the game of baseball.
The new facility will be located at Brickyard park and a special rubberized field will allow children and adults of all abilities to play baseball.
This complex will also feature an all-accessible playground.
PREVIOUS STORY: Fundraising push underway to make Kingsport Miracle Field a reality
The closest Miracle Fields to our region can be found in Chattanooga and Roanoke.
For more information, go to Visit Kingsport’s website.