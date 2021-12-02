Kingsport leaders announce road closures ahead of Christmas parade, tree lighting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — In preparation of the Downtown Kingsport Association’s Christmas parade and tree lighting on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., city leaders announced roads that would be affected due to the holiday festivities.

According to a release, drivers can expect the following closures:

Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street

West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street

East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street

Other side streets within area

The roads will be closed by 5:30 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed throughout the events. Center Street will reopen after the parade. The route is available below.

Before the evening festivities, the 400 block of Broad Street will close at 10 a.m. Saturday for afternoon activities, and the 300 block of Broad Street will close at 3 p.m. These closures will reopen following the events.

