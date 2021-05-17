Kingsport launches info and safety app ‘ConnectKingsport’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport announced the launch of a new municipal app on Monday in order to better serve members of the community.

According to a press release from the City of Kingsport, ConnectKingsport was developed by SeeClickFix to help citizens communicate with city services and to report non-emergency disturbances like potholes and graffiti.

App users can provide GPS data to connect their reports to specific locations and choose from several areas to submit service requests. The release states that photos and videos can be attached to requests for city staff and other users to view.

Aside from service requests, users also have access to city information links and local event details.

The app is free and available for download on IOS and Android.

For more information regarding ConnectKingsport, click here.