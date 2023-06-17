KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport visitors and residents took to the streets Saturday morning to celebrate Juneteenth and physical fitness.

The Appalachian RC&D Council Farmacy Fit program offers free produce to those who walk before the Kingsport Farmer’s Market, and June 17th’s walk centered around Juneteenth weekend.

Walkers started a 1.9-mile course at 10 on Saturday, and everyone who completed the course received $3 in fresh food.

“My favorite part about today is really just the unity that I see and feel,” Tanya Foreman, chair of the event’s organizers, said. “I’ve been in this community for 33 years and I know that all communities have challenges when it comes to demographics and certainly the rhetoric that we hear now… So I’m excited because this is a day where we’re focusing on being together and just loving on one another.”

Juneteenth events in Kingsport are scheduled for the rest of the weekend as well. For more information, visit the city’s website.