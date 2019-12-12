Breaking News
U.S. Marshals, other law enforcement at scene in downtown Abingdon
Live Now
LIVE COVERAGE: Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment
1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Carter County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Russell County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Kingsport issues notice to Ballad protesters

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport has issued a violation notice to the Ballad Health protesters who have been situated outside of Holston Valley Medical Center for months.

A spokesperson for the city says the protesters will be given a chance to voluntarily comply with a recently-passed city ordinance that restricts non-permitted structures on public right-of-ways, like the ones used by the protesters.

RELATED » HVMC protesters say they are not violating new Kingsport structure ordinance

The spokesperson says if the protesters fail to comply within a reasonable amount of time, city officials will have to “move forward to the next phase of the enforcement process.”

Protest leader Dani Cook told News Channel 11 in November that the ordinance targets the group’s First Amendment rights and called it “a declaration of war on our peaceful protest.”

PREVIOUS » Controversial Kingsport right-of-way ordinance goes into effect Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss