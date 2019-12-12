Kingsport issues notice to Ballad protesters

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport has issued a violation notice to the Ballad Health protesters who have been situated outside of Holston Valley Medical Center for months.

A spokesperson for the city says the protesters will be given a chance to voluntarily comply with a recently-passed city ordinance that restricts non-permitted structures on public right-of-ways, like the ones used by the protesters.

The spokesperson says if the protesters fail to comply within a reasonable amount of time, city officials will have to “move forward to the next phase of the enforcement process.”

Protest leader Dani Cook told News Channel 11 in November that the ordinance targets the group’s First Amendment rights and called it “a declaration of war on our peaceful protest.”

