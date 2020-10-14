Kingsport issues boil water advisory for those impacted water main break on Memorial Blvd.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water advisory has been issued for some in the Kingsport area as water maintenance crews work to repair a water line break on Memorial Boulevard.

The city says the break in a 12-inch water line is located west of Harbor Chapel Road.

Those in the Cooks Valley, Indian Springs, Fall Creek, Wahoo Valley, Dunlap Road, and Airport Parkway areas may experience low or no water pressure until the repair is complete.

Customers who experience a disruption in their service are asked to boil water for at least three minutes as a precaution for 24 hours after service is restored.

“People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk,” the city said in a news release. “These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.”

Repair work is expected to continue through the evening hours.

“Once system pressure is restored, the city will conduct bacteriological tests throughout the affected parts of the system,” the city said.

The city says customers may notice cloudy water once service is restored due to air entrapped in the system. Customers are encouraged to open each faucet in their house starting with the lowest and let the water run for a while in order to allow the air to escape.