KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is planning to invest $140,000 into cyber-security efforts.

Those measures would include the purchase of new hardware and software by the city’s IT department, which they say should be fully implemented in six months to a year, and holding quarterly cyber-security training sessions with city employees,

“We have to make sure that we’re educating our employees. And that starts with myself knowing should I open this email? Should I download this? When do I see something that might be a phishing email that could potentially lead to something more down the road? So that’s a continued effort in addition to the investments we’re making in hardware and software,” said Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt.

McCart added that funds for the project are coming from the American Rescue Plan.