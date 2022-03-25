KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Did you hit a pothole on your commute to work? The City of Kingsport encourages you to report this with the new ConnectKingsport application.

According to a release from Kingsport, the ConnectKingsport app allows users to report non-emergency concerns like potholes and graffiti with just a click.

The app identifies your current location and uses that information to display “a menu of common quality-of-life conditions to select from.” Just a few of ConnectKingsport’s services include links to city websites, animal services and ongoing events.

However, the app also includes an interactive feature, allowing users to comment and view posts or upload images and videos.

“ConnectKingsport is a great tool for reporting issues you see in the city. Plus, it gives you a direct link to This Is Kingsport, the website that answers the question ‘What is there to do in Kingsport?’ by providing a handy calendar full of events throughout the city,” said Community Services Specialists Maxine Poole.

Residents can download the ConnectKingsport app for free on Google Play or go to the Apple App Store. You may also access the app via kingsporttn.gov/city-services/public-works/connectkingsport/.