KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Nutcracker Ballet is a Christmas Classic, and Kingsport is hosting its rendition for the 43rd year.

The ballet tells the story of a young girl and the nutcracker she receives on Christmas Eve. Kingsport’s performance will feature three professional guests and 160 student dancers from across the region in the show.

There will be four performances with tickets on sale now for the Dec. 9 and 10 shows. It’s happening at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center Auditorium.

Dorothy Ratcliff, the Director of the Intercity Ballet, sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk more about the production.