Kingsport Housing to hold open house for newly renovated apartments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority are holding an open house this week to show people the newly renovated Reedy Pointe Apartments.

Reedy Pointe, formerly Frank Cloud Apartments, are income-based rent apartments that have anywhere from 2 to 5 bedrooms.

Tours of the new apartments will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, October 18th.

You can find the apartments at 1100 Robertson Street in Kingsport.

To find out more about how to apply, click HERE.