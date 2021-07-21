Kingsport hosts ‘The Taste’, beginner’s triathlon

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – “The Taste” was back in the Model City Wednesday evening as Fun Fest-goers enjoyed local and traveling cuisines.

Sporting over 15 food stands, attendees had their pick of the litter when it came to what’s for dinner.

“The Taste”, formerly known as Taste of The Tri-Cities, has served as a mixing pot for local foods for years.

A beginner’s triathlon also took place at the nearby Meadowview YMCA.

The Lazy Crazy Triathlon, hosted by RaceDay Events, featured a 300-yard swim in the YMCA’s Lazy River, 5-mile bike trip and a 3-mile run.

All competitors received a T-shirt for their effort, and the first 180 to register also got a free pair of DeFeet socks.

Event results have not been published yet, but you can check for updates here.