Kingsport hosts southern states wrestling Thanksgiving extravaganza

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The spirit of giving could even be found in the wrestling ring Wednesday night.

The southern states wrestling Thanksgiving extravaganza was held in Kingsport at the Model City Events Center.

Matches were held to benefit hunger first of Kingsport and the Johnia Berry Memorial Toy drive, with a canned food and toy collection.

“At five years old, I went with my dad and some other men who delivered food and toys to underprivileged and I saw at an early age I was blessed, very blessed, and a lot of people weren’t and I’ve been in pro wrestling for 30 years and this is like the 26th or 27th event we did like this, we try to do one every year,” said promoter Beau James.

Organizers will also be holding another fundraiser benefit during Christmas as well.