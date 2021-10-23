Kingsport hosts Sculpture Ride for 15 special guests

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For art aficionados in the area, Kingsport offered a ride-along art show with guest juror Charlie Brouwer for the city’s 13th annual sculpture show.

The opening reception for the new installations started at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 and was open to the public, but the exclusive “Ride & Talk” had free tickets for the first 15 online applicants.

The ride let Brouwer explain his insights on each chosen piece throughout the city, as well as his own art experiences.

For those that couldn’t go with Brouwer, maps are available online here.