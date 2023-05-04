KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is giving parents the chance to have a night out with their Glow Party event.

Parents can drop off their kids at the Lynn View Community Center for a few hours where they can participate in some exciting “glow” activities.

Activities will include glow dodgeball and kickball. Kids are encouraged to dress in neon or white clothes so they glow underneath the black lights in the gym while playing.

The Glow Party will be on May 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is designed for children ages 6 to 12 and will cost $5 per child.

Registration for the Glow Party is required and can be done here.