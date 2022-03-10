KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) —With warmer weather around the corner, the time of year has arrived to purge unused items in preparation for springtime.

The City of Kingsport announced its plans to help community members with their pick-up efforts by hosting Spring Clean-Up Week March 21-25.

The service, available to Kingsport residents, allows those who choose to tidy up to place extra items on the curb for garbage crews to haul away at no extra cost.

These items include the following:

Appliances

Tires (only four per household that are off the rim)

Furniture

Small amount of building materials (drywall, carpet, scrap lumber)

Yard debris

Mattresses

Bagged grass

Bagged or loose leaves

Brush

General junk

This service will not include the following:

Paint

Liquids

Hazardous materials

Propane tanks

Tires on rims

Contractor-generated building materials

Contractor-generated tree debris

Computer items like monitors and keyboards should be taken to the Sullivan County Transfer Station on Brookside Drive.

City residents will receive one garbage pickup plus added boxes or bags beside the cart during the Clean-Up Week. The yard waste and brush pickup will remain on its regular schedule. The loose leaves pick-up will start from the west side of town and will continue until every city street has been serviced, according to a release.

During the clean-up week, the city will still charge for contractor-generated waste and tree debris.

A release detailed that last year’s pick-up efforts collected 545 tons of garbage and 251 tons of trash.

For more information, call 423-229-9451 or click here.