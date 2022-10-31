Fortnite has taken the world by storm, and our market research is telling us it’s going to be a huge theme this Halloween.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department invited the community to participate in its Fortnite tournament on Nov. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex.

According to a news release from the city, children 12 and under can compete in the event on XBOX Series X and Playstation 5 systems. Nintendo Switch systems are also welcome.

The entry fee is $2 per person, and the competition will include prizes.

Eventgoers can also build their own fort using cardboard boxes and the Imagination Playground. Admission for this is two canned goods.

The Tennessee Vols game against Georgia will play from the big screen during the event so families don’t miss the SEC matchup. For more information on this event, call 423-224-2489 or email Renee Ensor at reneeensor@kingsport.gov.