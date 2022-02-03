KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Feb. 12 and Feb. 18, the city of Kingsport is set to host two “glow” events sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation (KRP).

According to a release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation, attendees are encouraged to wear white or neon clothing, as black lights illuminate guests during a dodgeball and volleyball competition.

KPR’s first event, Extreme Glow Dodgeball, will be held on Feb. 12 at the Lynn View Community Center from 7-9 p.m. The Saturday night event is free of charge, with no prior registration required.

On Feb. 18, KPR will host Glow in the Dark Volleyball at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex from 6:30-10:45 p.m. Competitors will pay a $5 initial fee and must be 16-years-old or older.

For more information on the event, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call 423-224-2489.