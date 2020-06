KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport will host it’s third census event on Monday, June 29.

The event will take place at Girls Inc. of Kingsport from 5-7 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to have questions answered, as well as get help on how to fill out their census forms.

Refreshments and pizza will also be provided at the event.

The Census is used to help regions like Kingsport get funding and federal aid.