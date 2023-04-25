KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport officials gathered at Cement Hill to preview the city’s pump track project.

The track will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park and is expected to open later this year.

The city has awarded a $1.3 million bid to GRC Construction to build the new track.

Pump tracks are designed so that bikers and skaters can move around using momentum instead of having to pedal or put their feet on the ground.

Work on the new track began earlier this year and is expected to be finished by the fall.

The city also has plans to build more bike trails on Cement Hill.