Kingsport hopes to begin construction on new Riverbend Park by end of the year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City of Kingsport officials are hoping to open at least a portion of a new park next year that will be located along the South Fork Holston River.

The 24-acre Riverbend Park would be located off Fort Henry Drive near Walmart. The city says it will have a walking trail, fishing pier, and ample parking. Future plans could include an adventure playground, boardwalk, and more.

“Riverbend Park is unique because it is along the south fork of the Holston,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier. “We have a park on the west end of town that is on the river, now we will have a park on the east end of town that also faces the river.”

The project is currently in the design phase. The city hopes to award a contract in September with construction beginning in December and wrapping up in February or April next year.

Phase I is expected to cost around $700,000.

City officials gave an update on the proposed park to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen earlier this week. Click here to view the presentation.