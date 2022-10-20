KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport announced on Thursday at the State of the City address that revenue for the city grew by over $7 million during the fiscal year.

Mayor Patt Shull says the State of the City address keeps everyone in the know of what’s happening in the city.

“We want the city to be informed, our city government is all about being [open] to the citizens and trying to explain what we do, why we do it, and encourage participation by the citizens not only in government-type affairs but in civic affairs,” Shull said.

Shull encouraged people to write in or call officials if they are curious about things.

“Don’t be afraid to write in or call in and ask your BMA about things you’re curious about,” he said.

City Manager Chris McCartt said city leaders constantly listening to the community’s needs.

“It really is just that community spirit that we have in [Kingsport]. The closest form of government is local government to the people and we are constantly listening to their needs, in fact, this last year, we did a community survey to make sure that our goals and our objectives that we had in our strategic plan aligned with what the community needs are,” McCartt said.

While the city said its revenue grew by $7 million, they were also able to save over $4 million in its rainy day fund.

“One of the things we have prided ourselves on is having a tremendous amount of flexibility within our operating budget, each and every year we demonstrate that,” said McCartt.