KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport held its first “Red, White and Boom” celebration Saturday night.

“The City said let’s take it to a new level,” Director of Special Events for Kingsport Emily Thompson said. Thompson said this year’s celebration marks the largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date.

First, the night kicked off with some music by “The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute” and “38 Special.”

Organizer Emily Thompson estimates five to 10,000 people attended Saturday. Many said they came out after hearing of Kingsport’s Fourth of July events and their great reputations.

“I love the Fourth of July,” attendee Grant Parks said. “I love my country, so I wanted to hang out with some friends and enjoy some food.”

About nine food vendors, along with many downtown businesses took part in the festivities.

People said the event is not about the food, music or even fireworks for them, but more about getting into the patriotic spirit.

“We live in the greatest nation on Earth and it’s cool to just get to celebrate what makes America special and to see the community just come together,” attendee David McConnell said.