KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s Community Juneteenth Festival was a full day of celebrations, including a unity walk, performances, vendors, food and history lessons.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston Texas were informed of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“And so the reason we celebrate this day is because true freedom only exists when everyone is free, not just some of us,” said Tanya Freeman, Eastman’s Education Initiatives Manager and Juneteenth Chair.

Ron Carson, vice chair of the 400 years of African-American History Commission, believes unity is an important factor in celebrating Juneteenth.

“I can recall growing up before integration when things were segregated and I can recall in my area over in southwest Virginia, we never heard of Juneteenth,” said Carson. “It was always August the eighth.”

Carson said that was when African-Americans in Southwest Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee would gather in Chilhowie Park in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“Chilhowie Park was segregated 364 days a year,” said Carson. “It was one day a year on August the eighth that they would open it up for the Black people to come and celebrate August the eighth.”

Carson invited the Inaugural National Miss Juneteenth, Saniya Gay, to speak at the festival. Gay is a student ambassador for the 400 years of African American History Commission. Members are appointed to help carry on the history and traditions of African American History.

Gay believes that it’s important for everyone to celebrate Juneteenth.

“It’s about freedom for everyone, so everyone is invited to celebrate Juneteenth,” said Gay. “We celebrate Juneteenth 365 days of a year, doesn’t stop just on June 19.”

She said Juneteenth is a celebration where all cultures can mix and mingle together.

A highlight of the festival is where Zulu stilt dancers and drummers performed while interacting with the crowds.

Zulu Connection stilt dancers play cornhole at the Juneteenth festival

A fashion show showing the evolution of Black hair was also a highlight of the festival, where models showed off different hairdos and outfits from different eras. An exhibit showing the history of Black hair was also at the festival, where attendees could learn historical facts about the evolution of African-American hair.

Evolution of Black Hair Selfie Booth and Exhibit

Evolution of Black Hair Selfie Booth and Exhibit

A unity walk also kicked off the festivities with people in the community walking a 1.9-mile journey together.

Along with entertainment, vendors and games, Kingsport’s Juneteenth festival included a barber shop talk where men in the community shared advice and guidance.

Carson spoke during the forum and shared wisdom for the younger generation.

“Perhaps the most important element to any given people is the documentation and preservation of their history,” said Carson, paraphrasing words from the African-American historian Carter G. Woodson. “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, and it stands to be lost in the eyes of society forever. Know your history, or we won’t know where we are going.”

Likewise, the Inaugural National Miss Juneteenth encourages the youth to learn from older generations.

“Juneteenth wasn’t taught in schools,” said Gay. “So, when you hear your elders teach you or tell you about history, ‘it’s like, oh, my gosh, why I didn’t I know that? Why didn’t I learn that?’ So, I advise to youth to just listen.”‘

Foreman believes celebrating Juneteenth is a way to honor older generations.

“It’s really enlightening to know that we have ancestors that fought for our freedom,” said Foreman. “And so we certainly honor them today, those that didn’t get to enjoy the kind of freedoms that we enjoy now, where we can live anywhere we want to, we can have friendships, we can drink out of any water fountain, we can go in any store. So, that’s really what it’s all about. It’s all about us really experiencing the United States of America and feeling like this is our home as much as it is anyone else’s.”

Foreman encourages people to keep researching Juneteenth’s history and talking with others about it. She said there’s a lot of information to find.