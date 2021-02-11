Kingsport hires new assistant city manager

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport has hired a new assistant city manager.

The city announced the hiring of Michael Borders on Thursday. Borders will work with City Manager Chris McCartt to oversee leisure services, including the Kingsport Aquatic Center, Farmers Market, Bays Mountain Park, Public Library, Senior Center, and more.

“Kingsport offers high-quality leisure services that enrich the lives of our citizens daily,” Borders said in a news release. “With numerous projects ongoing and on the horizon, I could not think of a more exciting time to join the city. It is a privilege to lead this group as we continue to improve and build upon those services.”

A native of Kingsport, Borders attended East Tennessee State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in public administration. He most recently served as city administrator for the Town of Pittman Center.

Borders has also served as the city recorder for the Town of Unicoi and worked in the Town of Erwin’s planning department.