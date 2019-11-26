Kingsport hires economic development director and assistant to city manager

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport has hired a new economic development director and assistant to the city manager.

The city announced on Tuesday that Jason Hudson will serve as economic development director and Jessica Harmon will serve as assistant to the city manager.

Hudson is a Kingsport-native who retired as a Navy commander in 2016 after 23 years. Following his retirement, he worked in human relations for an automotive company and as an HR consultant.

He has a bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development from Vanderbilt as well as master’s degrees in industrial/organization psychology from Christopher Newport University, national security and strategic studies from Naval War College, and finance and entrepreneurship/innovation from the University of Tennessee.

Harmon has served as a Kingsport city planner since May of 2016 and previously worked for Johnson City’s and Bristol’s planning departments.

She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee and a master’s in public administration from ETSU. She is also a graduate of the Leadership Kingsport program.