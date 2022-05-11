KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The goats are back in town to finish a kudzu-clearing job they began in 2021.

A release from city officials announced that nearly 100 goats continue to munch away at the vegetation at Cement Hill to strip the property for future development. The project aims to serve as an environmentally friendly way of removing the brush by avoiding chemicals and preventing safety hazards for workers as the terrain does not allow the use of machinery.



Goats gnaw away at vegetation near Cement Hill. (Photos: City of Kingsport)

An electric fence contains the goats as they clear the area, and workers move the fence as the goats move toward more vegetation. A local goat provider and city staff check on the bovine workers as they get the job done to ensure their safety. Community members can see the goats from a distance, but Kingsport officials request that no one distracts the goats as they continue to labor away.

Cement Hill is on track to becoming a park featuring walking trails and overlooks, and human work on the park is expected to begin later in 2022. For more information, call 423-229-9310.