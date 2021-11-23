Kingsport helping kids get their letters to Santa

Photo Caption: A community member drops her letter off in Santa’s mailbox, located in VO Dobbins. (Photo: City of Kingsport)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Christmas now just over a month away, Kingsport’s parks and recreation department is helping deliver children’s letters to Santa Claus.

To send a letter to Santa, parents will need to address kids’ letters to Kingsport Parks and Recreation, 301 Louis Street, Kingsport, TN 37660. Be sure to leave a return address.

Letters can also be dropped off at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. complex, located at 301 Louis Street, at a special drop-off box located next to the gym.

Santa will respond to each letter in about a week’s time.

Letters will be accepted until Dec. 14.

