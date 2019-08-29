Kingsport Halloween Bash organizers announce entertainment lineup for this year’s event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Organizers of this year’s Halloween Bash in Kingsport revealed the entertainment lineup for the event Wednesday morning.

The event’s known as the largest Halloween party in the Tri-Cities. It will return to the Kingsport Farmers Market this year for two days: Friday, October 25th, and Saturday, October 26th.

Friday night the Lynyrd Skynard tribute band ‘Tuesday’s Gone” will be performing along with “Donnie and the Dry Heavers.”

Saturday night will feature a performance from the Benny Wilson Band.

The event will also feature a costume contest, food trucks, games and more.

You can watch the full announcement on our WJHL Facebook page below.