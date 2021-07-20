Kingsport, Greene County approve settlement in Baby Doe opioid case

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders in both Kingsport and Greene County have approved a settlement in the Baby Doe opioid case.

The Greene County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to accept a proposed settlement from Endo Pharmaceuticals at the recommendation of the county attorney.

Tuesday night, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously authorized the mayor to approve a settlement in the case.

Kingsport now joins Greene County as plaintiffs that have approved settlements with opioid companies in the lawsuit. @WJHL11 — John Jenco (@JohnJencoTV) July 21, 2021

Mayor Pat Shull believes the attorney general on the case will work toward a good solution.

“I think he’s going to work out something that is fair and equitable and will help address some of the results of the drug crisis,” Shull said.

Cities and counties in the state’s First, Second, and Third judicial districts are eligible to be plaintiffs on the case.

Washington and Sullivan counties will decide if they approve the settlement Wednesday night.