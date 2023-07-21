KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport officials say plans to expand the city’s Greenbelt may be years off but they’re still working on improvements for the city’s hiking and biking infrastructure.

Design is underway to expand the trail system from its current endpoint, along Netherland Inn Road towards the Weigel’s across from Allandale Mansion, says Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier.

“We’re always looking ahead,” she told News Channel 11. “It took us many years to get the Greenbelt we have and we’re willing to wait for those extensions just to make it better as the opportunities arise.”

In the meantime, Frazier says the city is working on an effort to make the 10-mile trail safer and easier to use by assigning addresses to each trailhead.

“That way, if someone has an issue, they can report it quickly on where they’re located, and then also the emergency services can locate the individual,” said Frazier.

An added bonus? The addresses, now available online, also make finding the trail easier for those less familiar with the city.

For local cycling enthusiasts, any future improvements to the trail are exciting news.

“I think this is going to get more people out more active, and just make the community more put together and in the bicycle communities always going to be around and available for it,” said Brian Edwards, owner of Just Ride Bikes bike shop.

The city is also currently at work on another bike-related project. Construction is underway at the city’s new Pump Track, near Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.

Frazier said it is scheduled to open in September.

Edwards said additions to existing trails and new parks create ways to connect.

“I think this is going to bring people from out of town in, that’s the really neat part to see what we have here. The other part is everybody in town, it brings them together more,” Edwards said.