Kingsport government migrating to former Regions Bank building

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is rolling four governmental buildings into the former Regions Bank building to form a new City Hall.
The consolidation effort is underway to help make governing more efficient, according to a press release from the city. The restructured office will occupy all six floors of the building and will have access to over 270 nearby parking spots.
The release states that the move should be complete by the summer and updates will be available here.
The current plan for floor layout is:
Floor 1
- Building Division
- City Clerk
- Customer Service/ Bill Pay
- Code Enforcement
Floor 2
- Budget
- City Manager
- Economic Development
- Planning
- Community Development
Floor 3
- Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting Room
- Human Resources
- Legal and Risk Departments
- Public Information and Communications
Floor 4
- Purchasing
- Leisure Services
- Finance
Floor 5
- Archives
- (GIS) Maps
Floor 6
- Information Technology
- Kingsport Metropolitan Transport Planning Organization
- Public Works Administration
In addition to Kingsport On The Move, updates will be available at the Kingsport Alerts Facebook page.