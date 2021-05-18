Kingsport government migrating to former Regions Bank building

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is rolling four governmental buildings into the former Regions Bank building to form a new City Hall.

The consolidation effort is underway to help make governing more efficient, according to a press release from the city. The restructured office will occupy all six floors of the building and will have access to over 270 nearby parking spots.

The release states that the move should be complete by the summer and updates will be available here.

The current plan for floor layout is:

Floor 1

Building Division

City Clerk

Customer Service/ Bill Pay

Code Enforcement

Floor 2

Budget

City Manager

Economic Development

Planning

Community Development

Floor 3

Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting Room

Human Resources

Legal and Risk Departments

Public Information and Communications

Floor 4

Purchasing

Leisure Services

Finance

Floor 5

Archives

(GIS) Maps

Floor 6

Information Technology

Kingsport Metropolitan Transport Planning Organization

Public Works Administration

In addition to Kingsport On The Move, updates will be available at the Kingsport Alerts Facebook page.