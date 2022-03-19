KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport wants to see things get a little greener this spring, city officials say.

According to a release from the city, stormwater management workers will be giving out tree seedlings at Glen Bruce Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The effort is part of a grassroots water management program.

“From our standpoint, trees are good. They absorb storm water resulting in less runoff within the city,” said Amanda McMullen, stormwater quality control technician. “The more trees we can get planted in the city, the better.”

Two hundred free trees are available in a variety of species:

Sugar Maple

Redbud

White Dogwood

Scarlet Oak

If you can’t make it to the distribution, McCullen said you can call 423-229-9325 to schedule a pickup.