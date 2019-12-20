Kingsport Girl Scouts troops raise over 600 winter clothing items in annual coat drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two local Girl Scout Troops teamed up to provide free winter clothing for at-risk children and families.

According to a release from Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians, this year was the third time Troop 463 has held its annual winter clothing drive to benefit the Family Resource Center of Sullivan County.

Photo: Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians

This year, they partnered with Troop 1083 to cover more area.

The drive lasted from late September until early December, and drop-off locations surrounded the area at elementary school, restaurants and churches.

A total of 625 items were collected this year, which is almost four times the amount collected last year.

The troops collected the following:

Coats/jackets-120 (4 New)

Shirts/sweaters- 144 (3 New)

Pants/leggings- 20 (4 New)

Skirts/dresses-11

Shoes/boots-19

Hats- 27 (5 New)

Scarfs- 11 (2 New)

Pairs of gloves- 14

Pajamas- 11

Bathrobes- 4

NEW Pairs of Socks-150

NEW underwear- 94

“The coat drive means a lot to me,” said Holly, a Girl Scout Junior, “because it means people who don’t have much can have more. I hope the coats make them feel important too.”

Troop volunteer Chris Bledsoe said, “The coat drive gives us volunteers the opportunity to teach our girls about philanthropy and what it means to give back to our community.”

In 2018, 181 items were collected.

