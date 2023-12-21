KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport capped off its month-long Christmas celebration by bringing back the Christmas at the Kingsport Carousel.

The event was held at the carousel at 320 Clinchfield Street from 1-4 p.m. During the event, carousel rides were free, and visitors participated in the Reindeer Games and received a free carousel ornament.

Children were also treated to free hot chocolate, candy canes and cookies from the Great American Cookie Company.

“It just gives us a sense of getting the community all out together and just being able to provide something really fun, something really safe for children to do,” said Heather Buckley, the special events program leader for the City of Kingsport.

A snow machine helped visitors get in the Christmas spirit, as did special guests Santa Claus and The Grinch.