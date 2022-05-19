NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s state budget included funds for Kingsport’s Miracle Field Park.

Miracle Field, located at Brickyard Park, includes a ball field and playground with rubber surfaces that can be used by special needs children and young adults as well as seniors and wounded veterans.

The budget included $250,000 for construction at the park, which was opened in June 2020.

Miracle Field was named last year’s “project of the year” by the Tennessee Chapter of the American Public Works Association.