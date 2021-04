KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Fun Fest organizers have officially announced 2021 event dates.

According to a post from Kingsport Fun Fest!, the annual celebration will be held from July 16-24.

The post states that more details on the event will be released soon.

Fun Fest was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers told News Channel 11 in February 2021 that they had begun planning around the planned dates but were ready to be flexible if they needed to change.