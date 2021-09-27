Kingsport fugitive wanted for aggravated burglary, evading arrest taken into custody

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has announced the capture of a fugitive accused of aggravated burglary and evading arrest, according to a release from the department.

Daniel Brooks, 36, had an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated burglary at the time of his arrest, according to a release from the KPD. Brooks reportedly forced his way into a home in the 1100 block of Dorothy Street in Kingsport before threatening residents with a knife and gun. While at large, the KPD considered Brooks armed and dangerous.

As officers attempted to serve two Sullivan County warrants on other charges, Brooks allegedly evaded arrest “no less than three times” while gaining additional warrants for criminal trespassing, evading arrest, driving with a suspended license and failure to exercise due care.

Brooks was taken into custody by officers Friday night at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Stonegate Road in Kingsport without incident, according to the release.