Kingsport Fourth of July celebration back in full swing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s Independence Day weekend celebrations were back in full swing Saturday night after COVID-19 caused celebrations to look a little different last year.

Emily Thompson, director of Funfest and Special Events for Visit Kingsport said she thought a few thousand were in attendance on Saturday night.

“Taking a year off that was tough, so we were so excited to really be back on the street and really see the people downtown again and being with their neighbors,” Thompson said.

The celebration was organized by the Downtown Kingsport Association. One of the big highlights of the night was music from Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols band, part of the Twilight Alive stage series on Broad Street.

There were also food trucks as well as face and body painting before the fireworks show.