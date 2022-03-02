KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local grocery store chain celebrated the grand reopening of one of its locations Wednesday morning following a remodel and expansion.

The Food City located at 300 Clinchfield St. opened its doors at 9 a.m. after leaders hosted a ribbon cutting and flag ceremony. The nine-month project added a Starbucks along with an expanded food service area.

Food City located at 300 Clinchfield in Kingsport (PHOTO: WJHL)

The expansion led to the store’s need for more workers, and the location continues to seek candidates to fill 65 new positions. The store currently employs 200 workers.

Community members are encouraged to visit the renovated Food City on Wednesday as activities such as free sampling, shirts, drinks and more will continue through 5 p.m.