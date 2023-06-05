KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency personnel in Kingsport are hosting a Public Safety Day Monday to show some of the technology and equipment used by police, firefighters and others.

The event is being held at the Kingsport Farmers Market at 308 Clinchfield Street from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Kingsport residents of all ages are welcome to attend.

The Kingsport Police Department is showcasing an armored rescue vehicle, its mobile command post, its bomb squad and robot and its drone team. A K-9 unit will also conduct demonstrations.

The Kingsport Fire Department is bringing a ladder truck and will showcase its various teams and have interactive activities for visitors. Sparky the Fire Dog will also be in attendance.