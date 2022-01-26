Kingsport firefighters rescue 2 cats from structure fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to an apartment fire in the 1200 block of Chestnut Drive early Wednesday morning.

A release from KFD states the agency responded at 6:47 a.m. to find the home burning. Firefighters were able to rescue two cats while first responders doused the fire, quickly extinguishing it.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Photo: Kingsport Fire Department

KFD Public Education and Information Officer Barry Brickey told News Channel 11 that one room in the home was seriously damaged, and there was smoke damage throughout the structure.

Crews cleared the scene around 9 a.m., and Brickey said the fire appears to have been accidental in nature.

Responding agencies included the KFD, Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County EMS and the Kingsport Life Saving Crew.