Kingsport Fire: One person taken to hospital after tractor-trailer crash; HAZMAT on scene

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Fire Department said multiple first responders were on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash near I-81 and Tri-Cities Crossing.

According to a social media post from the Kingsport FD, the crash happened, “at the intersection of Fordtown Rd, Tri Cities Crossing and the I81 N ramp.”

That post also detailed that HAZMAT officials also responded to “mitigate a diesel spill” and to offload materiel from the truck.

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information was immediately available.