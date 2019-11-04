Kingsport Fire: One person taken to hospital after tractor-trailer crash; HAZMAT on scene

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Kingsport Fire Dept.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Fire Department said multiple first responders were on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash near I-81 and Tri-Cities Crossing.

According to a social media post from the Kingsport FD, the crash happened, “at the intersection of Fordtown Rd, Tri Cities Crossing and the I81 N ramp.”

That post also detailed that HAZMAT officials also responded to “mitigate a diesel spill” and to offload materiel from the truck.

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information was immediately available.

KFD, KPD, Sullivan County EMA, & Sullivan County EMS on scene of a tractor trailer accident at the intersection of…

Posted by Kingsport Fire Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss