KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KPD) on Thursday announced it responded to 161 fire-related incidents in 2021, but none were fatal.

A release from the KFD revealed that 2021 did see an increase in fires compared to previous years, estimating a loss of nearly $4 million in property.

“Any time someone loses a home or a vehicle to fire, we understand that’s a major hardship,” said KFD Chief Scott Boyd. “But thankfully, no one lost their lives to fire last year. That’s always a good statistic to report.”

Medical calls accounted for a majority of incidents to which the agency responded; the release stated of the 8,300 incidents, nearly 6,500 were medical-related. Another statistic listed the average response time as a little over eight minutes.

As of December 2021, the fire department had 122 personnel across eight fire stations, serving a population of more than 55,400 residents living within 54 square miles. Earlier in 2022, the department opened a new training facility and anticipate two new pumper trucks by the fall.

The Center for Public Safety Excellence and the Commission on Fire Accreditation International reaccredited the department, which has an ISO rating of 2.