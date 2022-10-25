KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dry weather conditions led Kingsport fire officials to issue a city-wide burn ban on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The ban prohibits all outdoor fires, citing a lack of rainfall as the reason for the decision. Those who violate the ban are subject to a fine.

While the ban could be lifted if moisture conditions become favorable, it will remain in effect until further notice.

Kingsport Fire Department officials released alternatives to outdoor burning, including using the city’s collection and recycling services as well as leaf collection services.

The six-zone city has crews in each area available for these tasks; those interested should click here or call the leaf line at 423-224-2429.

Leaves should be raked to the edge of the roadway — but not in the road — to make it easier for crews to pick them up. No limbs or garbage should be in the leaves. Bagged leaves will be picked up on the regular yard trash collection day.

The leaf line is updated daily and states where crews will be working on a particular day and where they plan to work the next day.

For more information, contact the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office at 423-229-9440.