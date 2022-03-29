KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport residents will not be permitted to burn items on their property as of Tuesday, March 29.

According to Barry Brickey, the Kingsport Fire Department Public Education & Information Officer, a burn ban has been issued by the Kingsport Fire Marshal for the entirety of the city.

The ban will remain in place until further notice.

On Monday, the Kingsport Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Terry Drive that then turned into a “large brush fire.”

Since Sunday, a fire has been burning on Buffalo Mountain near Johnson City. James Heaton of the Tennessee Division of Forestry told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that the recent high winds have made battling the local brush fires difficult.

Though the fire once spanned across 100 acres, Heaton said crews have the flames 75% contained, as of Tuesday morning.

Storm Team 11 has predicted those intense winds will continue Wednesday, a High Wind Watch in effect for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.