Kingsport Fire Dept. suggests these tips for heater safety this winter

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department reminded the public to practice heating safety precautions as temperatures continue to drop.
The seasonal change brings the return of the use of fireplaces and plug-in heaters — both of which can be dangerous if not used and handled properly.
Following several precautions could help prevent a house or structure fire. The Kingsport Fire Department provided the following pointers from the National Fire Protection Association:
- Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment
- Have 3-foot kid-free zone around open fires and space heaters
- Never use an oven to heat a home
- Do not use extension cords or power strips to plug in heaters
- Heaters should be plugged directly into the wall socket
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional
- Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer
- Ensure fireplaces have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container.
- Install and maintain CO alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning
- Do not light an appliance if the gas heater smells like like mercaptan, a sulfur-like smell. Leave the home and call 911
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month